Armenian military uses Tochka-U tactical missile system during battles
- 30 Sep 2020 17:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152717
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenian-military-uses-tochka-u-tactical-missile-system-during-battles Copied
The Armenian armed forces used the Tochka-U tactical missile system during the ongoing battles in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The launched missiles did not explode because the military equipment belonging to the Armenian armed forces was outdated and of poor quality," the ministry added.