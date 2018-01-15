Armenian MPs urge people to protest against rise in prices

During the parliamentary session, the members of Armenia’s Yelk opposition faction called on people to take to the streets, protest against the rise in prices a

The MPs accused the ruling party of actions that led to the current situation in the country.

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan announced that parliamentary hearings on the price hike will be held on January 23, Trend reports.

MP Edmon Marukyan said that the hearings do not make sense, it is necessary to rapidly amend the Tax Code.

"We urge people to take to the streets because the parliamentary platform has already exhausted itself," Marukyan added.

