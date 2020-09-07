Armenian officer goes on a hunger strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of 10 am Monday, military reserve officer Tsolak Khachatryan has declared an indefinite hunger strike outside the main building of Armenia, according to News.am.

"I have declared my hunger strike in connection with the fact that the government reserves itself the right to issue obvious unconstitutional by-laws. It is about the decision 898N adopted on August 8, 2018, issued based on Clause 16 of Article 61 of the RA Law on a Serviceman's Status, which was declared unconstitutional and invalid a month before.

The Ministry of Defense provided [me] more than 4 million drams instead of 14 million drams. They refer to the law provision, which is unconstitutional," Khachatryan said.

