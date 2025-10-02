Armenian parliament backs US-brokered peace framework with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian parliament on Thursday adopted a statement on establishing peace with Azerbaijan during an extraordinary session.

The statement, drafted by the ruling Civil Contract faction, was approved with 64 votes in favor and two abstentions, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Opposition members boycotted the vote, leaving the chamber at the start of the discussion.

The document sets out the key points of the August 8 agreements signed in Washington by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States.

News.Az