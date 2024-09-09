Armenian parl’t speaker does not rule out Yerevan’s possible withdrawal from CSTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan has indicated that Armenia might withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

In a briefing, Simonyan stated, "Nothing can be ruled out," in response to the growing debate over Armenia’s future with the organization, News.Az reports.Simonyan criticized recent Russian comments suggesting that Armenia's potential withdrawal from the CSTO would be against its national interests. He argued that using threats to address Armenia’s concerns is unreasonable.This statement follows Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s earlier announcement that Armenia has temporarily suspended its participation in the CSTO.

