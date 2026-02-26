Armenian PM says no plans to close Russian military base in Gyumri

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that his government has no intention of seeking the closure of the Russian military base in Gyumri.

Speaking during his official visit to Poland at a meeting with diplomats and analysts hosted by the Polish Institute of International Affairs, a Warsaw-based think tank, Pashinyan addressed a question from the audience about whether he planned to ask Russia to shut down the base, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Responding to the question, the Armenian prime minister noted that significant changes have occurred in recent years regarding the Russian military presence in Armenia.

He explained that until 2024, the majority of Armenia’s border checkpoints were either under Russian control or staffed by Russian border guards, including at the country’s international airport. However, he said that all border checkpoints are now managed by Armenian border guards.

Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Russia for its previous support, emphasizing that in the early 1990s, following independence, Armenia lacked the institutional capacity to manage such services independently. He added that Armenia has since strengthened and continues to develop its own capabilities.

“At this moment, we have no plans or concerns regarding the presence of the Russian military base. We are close partners with Russia and maintain strong economic and political ties,” Pashinyan stated.

News.Az