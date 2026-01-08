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Prime Minister Pashinyan
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has denied holding a secret meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to Moscow, describing the trip as successful.09 Apr 2026-14:58
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Anna Hakobyan has announced that she has separated from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and will be leaving the government residence.27 Feb 2026-09:28
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on February 26 to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries.26 Feb 2026-23:24
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A military-technical cooperation agreement has been signed between Armenia and Poland as part of the official visit of a delegation led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Warsaw.26 Feb 2026-20:57
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US President Donald Trump spoke about his relations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the first meeting of the Peace Council in Washington on Thursday.19 Feb 2026-18:53
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Civil union between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his partner Anna Hakobyan has ended.17 Feb 2026-10:31
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenian-born Russian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan cannot stand for the post of prime minister of Armenia because he holds Russian citizenship.13 Feb 2026-20:48
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Azerbaijani authorities have released four Armenian prisoners previously convicted on various charges and transferred them to Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced on Facebook.14 Jan 2026-17:16
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Armenia and Azerbaijan are exchanging lists of goods that could potentially be supplied to each other, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists on Thursday.
08 Jan 2026-16:41
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