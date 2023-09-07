Armenian PM not only does not sign a peace treaty, but also aggravates situation in the region: Western Azerbaijan Community

“The statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made on September 7, 2023 once again show that Yerevan does not intend to sign a peace treaty and stop territorial claims against Azerbaijan,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said, News.Az reports.

"Armenia recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but only in words. Armenia's position is as follows: Armenia recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan if “the rights and security of the Armenian residents living in Karabakh are ensured within the framework of the international mechanism through the Baku-Khankendi negotiations. Armenian PM actually sets conditions for Azerbaijan by using such utopian ideas as "international mechanism". Pashinyan should not forget the fate of his country and himself who was setting “7 conditions” for Azerbaijan after the Tovuz battles of 2020.

Unfortunately, the Prime Minister of Armenia not only does not sign a peace treaty, but also aggravates the situation in the region. Pashinyan, with his appeal on the occasion of the "anniversary of the independence of the separatist regime", has once again undermined the negotiation process.

Armenia should completely withdraw the remnants of its army from the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, refrain from gross interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs and start contacts with the Western Azerbaijan Community regarding the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral homeland. Azerbaijan, in turn, addressed the offer of dialogue to the Armenians living in Karabakh," the Community added.

News.Az