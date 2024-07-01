Armenian PM Pashinyan disfavours EU membership referendum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he opposes holding a referendum on the country’s possible membership in the European Union.

Pashinyan noted that such a referendum would be unnecessary and counterproductive, given that he believes the Armenian populace already supports closer ties with Europe, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.“We are told that a referendum is necessary to demonstrate popular support for EU membership,” Pashinyan said during a session of the Armenian Forum for Democracy, which was attended by EU and US ambassadors, as well as representatives from international and public organizations.“However, I have declared that Armenia is prepared to align itself with the EU to the extent that the EU deems possible. If I believed that the Armenian people were opposed to this idea, I would not have made such a statement.”Pashinyan contended that a referendum would only lead to further complications and uncertainties, including questions about the EU’s willingness to accept Armenia and the broader implications of the EU’s internal processes.He emphasized that Armenia has already demonstrated its political will for deeper EU integration at the highest levels of government.

News.Az