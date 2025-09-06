Armenian PM’s plane passes through Azerbaijani airspace for first time

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s plane flew through Azerbaijani airspace on August 30 on its way abroad and returned overnight on September 6, marking the first such transit, local media report.

According to Pashinyan’s press secretary, Nazeli Bagdasaryan, Armenia requested air transit permission from Azerbaijan following the peace agreement in Washington on August 8, and the request was approved, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Bagdasaryan described the flight as a practical step toward opening regional communications, advancing the peace agenda, and fostering mutual trust between the countries.

She also noted that Azerbaijani planes have long used Armenian airspace to maintain connections between Azerbaijan’s main territory and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

