Armenian political prisoner dies after 44-day hunger strike

Inmate Mher Yeghiazaryan, who was vice-chairman of Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party and who was on a hunger strike for 44 days, has died Saturday morning at the Nubarashen penitentiary in capital city Yerevan.

At around 6:15 am, an ambulance was called to the prison because 51-year-old Yeghiazaryan’s health had sharply grew worse, the Public Relations Department of the Penitentiary Service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. And at around 6։35am, he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway on this incident.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.

As reported earlier, a case of large-scale fraud was exposed in Armenia. It was found out that, from February 2014 to October 2018, Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party vice-chairman Mher Yeghiazaryan, who was also the person in charge of Haynews .am news website, had misused the trust in him by several people.

