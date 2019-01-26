Armenian political prisoner dies after 44-day hunger strike
Inmate Mher Yeghiazaryan, who was vice-chairman of Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party and who was on a hunger strike for 44 days, has died Saturday morning at the Nubarashen penitentiary in capital city Yerevan.
At around 6:15 am, an ambulance was called to the prison because 51-year-old Yeghiazaryan’s health had sharply
An investigation is underway on this incident.
A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.
As reported earlier, a case of large-scale fraud was exposed in Armenia. It was found out that, from February 2014 to October 2018, Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party vice-chairman Mher Yeghiazaryan, who was also the person in charge of
