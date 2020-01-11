Yandex metrika counter

Armenian provocations prevented in direction of Gazakh and Agstafa

  Azerbaijan
The enemy’s provocations against the combat positions of the Gazakh separate border division of the State Border Service (SBS), which defends Azerbaijani-Armeni

In recent days, Armenian Armed Forces repeatedly shelled Azerbaijani border military posts and military vehicles from large-caliber weapons and sniper rifles at different times of the day.

In all cases, the fire point of the enemy was silenced by the retaliatory fire, provocations prevented.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

