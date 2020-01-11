Armenian provocations prevented in direction of Gazakh and Agstafa

Armenian provocations prevented in direction of Gazakh and Agstafa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The enemy’s provocations against the combat positions of the Gazakh separate border division of the State Border Service (SBS), which defends Azerbaijani-Armeni

In recent days, Armenian Armed Forces repeatedly shelled Azerbaijani border military posts and military vehicles from large-caliber weapons and sniper rifles at different times of the day.

In all cases, the fire point of the enemy was silenced by the retaliatory fire, provocations prevented.

News.Az

News.Az