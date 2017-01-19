Armenian reconnoiter destroyed at the frontline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian reconnoiter was killed at one of the military positions of the enemy located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Oxu.Az reports citing 1news.az.

According to the military sources, the incident occurred on the night of January 17. So, the Armenian reconnoiter who was maintaining surveillance of the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces with the night vision device, was detected and destroyed.

Despite the fact that it's been two days since the incident, the Armenian side still continues to conceal from the public the death of its soldier.

News.Az

News.Az