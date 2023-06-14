Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh can cross Lachin checkpoint by car (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lachin border checkpoint, which was established on April 23, 2023, remains fully operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This is evidenced by new video footage from the Lachin checkpoint, which has been made available to Caliber.Az.

As seen in this recent video, this time too, ethnic Armenian citizens of Azerbaijan from the Karabakh region are being checked and crossing the border in an organized manner.

Ethnic Armenians can already cross the checkpoint in their own vehicles. This fact demonstrates that the last argument of the representatives of the illegal regime in Khankendi about the so-called “blockage” has been knocked out. Previously, separatist leaders had claimed that Karabakh Armenians could only cross the border in Russian peacekeeper and ICRC vehicles.

Even now, the checking and crossing procedures are conducted in an atmosphere of mutual courtesy.

At 12:00 p.m. on April 23, Azerbaijani State Border Service units established a border checkpoint in Azerbaijan's sovereign territory, on the border with Armenia, at the start of the Lachin-Khankandi road, as an adequate response to Armenia's unilateral establishment of a border pass at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankandi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 and to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, landmines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to the Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan that runs contrary to the Tripartite Statement of November 10, 2020.

News.Az

News.Az