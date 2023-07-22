Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh freely pass through Lachin border checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has once again provided free passage for Armenian residents living in Karabakh through the Lachin border checkpoint, News.az reports.

This is yet another evidence that the Armenian residents of Karabakh cross the Lachin checkpoint very freely and safely, accompanied by employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles and difficulties in the passage of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the border checkpoint.

News.Az