Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh move freely through Lachin border checkpoint (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region continue to pass freely through the Lachin border checkpoint, News.Az reports.

In total, about 100 people have freely moved via the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Armenia. Among them were those who took Russian citizenship.

First of all, the documents of these persons were checked, and then their free movement was ensured.

In general, 200 people have crossed the Lachin border checkpoint over the past three days.

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles or difficulties in the passage of Karabakh civilians of Armenian origin through the Lachin border checkpoint and serves as another proof that Armenia's claims about the "blockade" of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan are lies and slander.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

News.Az

News.Az