Armenian saboteurs arrested for violating Azerbaijan’s state border stand trial

The trial of two Armenian saboteurs, Ovagimyan Arutyun Yurikovich and Kazaryan Karen Ashotovich, who were arrested for violating the state border of Azerbaijan, begins at the Sumgayit Grave Crimes Court on July 3.

A preparatory court session to be presided over by Judge Fahmin Humbatov will be held on July 3 to clarify the personal details of the accused and victims, News.Az reports.

The initial investigation of the criminal case, based on the fact of violation of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the subversion group of the Armenian Armed Forces in the part of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border passing through the Razdara village of the Zangilan district on May 26, was completed by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said earlier.

Reasonable suspicions were established by the investigation that on May 26, 2023, at approximately 19:00, Armenian servicemen, who are citizens of the Republic of Armenia Ovagimyan Arutyun Yurikovich and Kazaryan Karen Ashotovich, in collaboration with other individuals as a premeditated group, threatened to commit a terrorist act on the territory of our country. They were smuggling firearms and ammunition to the village of Razdara in the Zangilan district as a premeditated group, having illegally crossed the guarded state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan. They acquired firearms and ammunition illegally and used force against the servicemen serving at the Zangilan border post of the State Border Service. For this purpose, they opened fire on the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Republic's military unit located in the village of Razdara in the Zangilan district, which guards the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the investigation, it was also determined that when the named members of the Armenian sabotage group, who tried to escape after being resolutely prevented from their attacks by the military personnel of our army, were detained, Ovagimyan Arutyun Yurikovich had 1 "Kalashnikov" model firearm, which was the instrument of the crime and 1 magazine with 10 combat rounds of ammunition with a caliber of 5.45mm was taken.

Ovagimyan Arutyun Yurikovich and Kazaryan Karen Ashotovich are charged with articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons with prior collusion), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism, use of firearms by a group of persons with prior collusion) when committed by doing so), 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, transportation, storage of firearms by a group of persons who colluded in advance), 283.2.1 (doing actions clearly aimed at inciting national enmity by force) and 318.2 (collusion in advance) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Upon presenting the final charges, the criminal case was referred to court on June 21, 2023, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az