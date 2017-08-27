Armenian serviceman dies in Khankendi hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military serviceman of the Armenian armed forces, who was wounded as a result of retaliatory shelling from the Azerbaijani side, died in the central military hospital of occupied Khankendi, Sputnik Armenia reports.

In result of shelling initiated by Armenian side, a serviceman of the contract service Artak Aghasievich Bisharyan (born in 1991), who was seriously wounded in the retaliatory fire, died in the central military hospital of occupied Khankendi on the night of August 27.

An investigation has been launched to find out the circumstances of the incident.

News.Az

