Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on border delimitation drafts

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At a fresh round of negotiations, Armenia and Azerbaijan have moved closer to formalizing their border delimitation process, agreeing on key draft guidelines that could shape future work on defining their shared frontier.

The 13th meeting of the bilateral commissions took place on April 29, 2026, in Aghveran, Armenia. The talks were led by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. Both sides highlighted the importance of continuing discussions on each other’s territory, calling it a positive sign of ongoing engagement, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged detailed views on technical and organizational aspects of delimitation. They also agreed on draft texts covering three key areas: how expert groups will conduct delimitation work, how official border maps will be prepared, and how related documents will be formalized and published. These drafts will now be submitted to both governments for approval.

Beyond technical matters, the discussions reflected a broader shift toward practical cooperation. The sides noted that transit shipments to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory are ongoing, while Azerbaijan’s supply of petroleum products to Armenia was described as a sign of emerging economic ties.

Representatives of business communities joined parts of the talks, focusing on expanding trade, mutual supply of goods and services, and improving transit routes. The progress achieved was attributed to the political commitment of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The meeting concluded with the signing of an official protocol, and both sides agreed to determine the date of the next session through working-level contacts, with the upcoming meeting expected to take place in Azerbaijan.

News.Az