Armenian serviceman injured in Karabakh
- 01 Jun 2017 06:48
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122203
- Azerbaijan
On May 30 conscript Alik Smbat Avanesyan was injured on the contact line of troops between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The statement came from head of the Medical Service Department of the Armenian Armed Forces Kamavor Khachatryan, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian Media.
“The serviceman’s state is severe. He has a penetrating firearm injury of the right thigh, is in the military hospital of Stepanakert.
