Armenian servicemen inhumanly treated Azerbaijanis captured and taken hostage during first Karabakh war - military prosecutor

Armenian servicemen inhumanly treated Azerbaijanis captured and taken hostage during first Karabakh war - military prosecutor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian servicemen inhumanly treated Azerbaijanis captured and taken hostage during the first Karabakh war, subjecting them to cruel torture, Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on the topic “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Valiyev noted that so far, Armenia has not provided any information about the fate of 3,890 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

News.Az