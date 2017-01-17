Yandex metrika counter

Armenian side commits another sabotage on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border

Armenian side once again committed sabotage on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that on the morning of January 17, Armenian armed units fired at the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Tovuz region of the state border, using "Shmel" reactive flame-thrower.

No casualties were reported among Azerbaijani servicemen.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry states once again that if Armenian side continues such provocations, blow to the enemy will be more severe and harsh.

