Armenian soldier admits feeling disgust for the service in Armenian armed forces
The Armenian soldier confessed to his Azerbaijani friend that he feels disgust for the service in the Armenian armed forces, Epress.am reports.
A short time ago an Armenian army soldier gave a letter to the Epress.am correspondent in Russian and asked him to send it to a friend in Azerbaijan, with whom they met in Georgia, and/or to publish it on the website, the article says.
"I was drafted into the army, and for two years I will be in my hated place. We talked quite a lot about the conflict between our countries, and you share my views about it all. So, I write to you so that you will remember. I serve among many nationalists, Nazis, pseudo-patriots and others. Whatever you hear about the Armenian nation (inaudible) and the Armenian army, know that I am there, too. With great disgust and left without a choice. The only thing that at least somehow calms me down is that in two years I will be free and I will not have any debts imposed on me," the article says.
"Just remember that there are lots of us," the Armenian soldier writes in conclusion.
News.Az