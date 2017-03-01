Armenian soldier killed in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

37-year-old Nver Yuryevich Babadjanyan, a contract soldier of the Armenian defense army, has received deadly shrapnel wound in Nagorno Karabakh occupied by Armenian forces at the defensive field of one of the units at approximately 16:50 on March 1.

According to Oxu.Az, the due information was disseminated by Armenian media.

The investigation is underway.

News.Az

