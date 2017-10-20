Yandex metrika counter

Armenian soldier killed on contact line

Armenian serviceman Tigran Khachatryan (b. 1998) was killed as a result of ceasefire violation by the Armenian Armed Forces on Oct. 19.

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

According to AzVision, Khachatryan was killed at a military outpost in the northeastern direction of the line of contact (LoC) between Armenia and Azerbaijan at around 3:50 p.m. local time, according to a press statement published by the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

