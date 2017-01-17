Armenian soldier wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Armenian soldier has been wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh.

A soldier of an Armenian Defense Ministry military unit, stationed in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, sustained a gunshot wound on Monday, APA reported citing news.am.

According to information, Armenian soldier Gurgen Sargsyan (born in 1997) was supposedly shot by his fellow soldier.

He was wounded as a result of violation of the rules of weapon usage.

The incident took place on Monday at around 11:55pm in the line of duty.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.

News.Az

