Armenian suspected of child abduction in California

In the American city of Pasadena (California), the police are looking for a 5-year-old child of Armenian origin, who disappeared on Tuesday.

According to KTLA TV channel, the relatives of Aramazd Andreasyan, 5, last saw him seen on Tuesday evening and talked to him via Skype. The child's mother reported his loss on Saturday, when the father did not return the child home.

The father of the child, a resident of South Pasasina, Aramazd Andreasyan, Sr., was found unconscious in the Arroyo Reserve territory - he was not far from his car, and the child was not with him. The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

Now the police, with the help of trained dogs, are looking for a child in the territory of the Arroyo reserve, where his father was found.

It is noted that the parents of the 5-year-old Aramazd divorced a year ago and took turns looking after the child.

