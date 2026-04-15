Billionaire behind ‘Titanic II’ provides major update on ship’s construction

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The £400m recreation of the ill-fated Titanic, which was supposed to set sail within months, appears destined for postponement.

Australian tycoon Clive Palmer announced proposals for the so-called Titanic II back in April 2012, marking a century since the original liner went down, News.Az reports, citing Belfast Live.

The vessel was planned as a faithful reproduction of the Belfast-made RMS Titanic, which foundered on 15th April, just four days into its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York after striking an iceberg. The tragedy claimed over 1,500 lives, ranking it amongst the most catastrophic peacetime maritime disasters in history.

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Titanic II, to be run by Blue Star Line, was designed to incorporate contemporary technology while preserving period touches such as the Edwardian gymnasium and Turkish baths. It was intended to provide first, second and third class accommodation, alongside a smoking lounge and a sweeping grand staircase immortalised in James Cameron's legendary 1997 film, Titanic.

News.Az