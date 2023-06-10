Armenian troops again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 23:20 on June 9 to 00:35 on June 10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Garaiman and Gunashli settlements of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly and Shusha regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions, the ministry stated.



Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand and Shusha regions.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, added the ministry.

