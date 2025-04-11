Armenian troops continue to fire at Azerbaijani army's positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army's positions.

"On April 10, at 20:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions stationed in the direction of Seyrak Mesha settlement of Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions," Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry noted.



News.Az