Armenian troops open fire on Azerbaijan’s engineering equipment

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 12, at 12:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Gunashli settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire our engineering equipment involved in the construction work carried out in the direction of the Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region to restore infrastructure, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took retaliatory measures.

News.Az