President Aliyev shares post about Latvian counterpart's visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 22, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a post about Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs's visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The post reads:

"Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed nine years ago elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to the high level. I am confident that your first official visit to our country as President will further strengthen our friendly ties and open new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation."

Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed nine years ago elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to the high level. I am confident that your first official visit to our country as President will further strengthen our friendly ties and… https://t.co/Zllt3VNOib — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) April 22, 2026

News.Az