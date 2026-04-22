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President Aliyev shares post about Latvian counterpart's visit to Azerbaijan

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President Aliyev shares post about Latvian counterpart's visit to Azerbaijan
Photo credit: X/@edgarsrinkevics

On April 22, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a post about Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs's visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The post reads:

"Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed nine years ago elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to the high level. I am confident that your first official visit to our country as President will further strengthen our friendly ties and open new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation."


News.Az 

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