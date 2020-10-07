Armenian woman rescued from war zone: Im grateful to Azerbaijan for warm welcome

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We do not want war. We don't want our mothers to weep for their children and the children become orphans."



According to News.Az, Armenian citizen Aznif Baghdasaryan, who was rescued and evacuated from the war zone made the due statement while speaking to journalists in Baku today.



"I was born in Dushanbe. My mother and grandmother lived in Baku until 1988. There is no bad nation and bad countries for me. We as well as you want to live in peace," she said.



А. Baghdasaryan said that before being rescued by Azerbaijani servicemen and evacuated from the battle zone, she hid for three days in fear she would be killed: "I was told that if you fall into the hands of the Azerbaijanis, you would be killed. But it did not happen".



Baghdasaryan urged Armenian mothers not to let their children go to war.



"So much grief... The two nations lived in friendship and understanding and now we are at war. For what? For political intrigues? I was so frightened and thought that I could be killed at any moment. Till I was found. I've been led to understand that there was no need to be afraid. I am a simple civilian. I am grateful to Azerbaijan for the warm welcome," she said.

According to her, she has already been shown "a new Baku with good old memories": "I ate Azerbaijani kutabs, which are the most delicious. I like your pakhlava, too."

News.Az

