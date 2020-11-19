Armenians used homemade missile launchers, applied by terrorists, in Karabakh hostilities - ANAMA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians used homemade missile launchers in the hostilities carried out in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, which are similar to those ones used by terrorists, an employee of the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Musa Mammadov told reporters on November 19.

Mammadov noted these installations were used in conflicts in the Middle East by such terrorist organizations as ISIS and PKK.

“The shells were homemade as well. At present, the Russian side is producing missiles, which come in two modifications, with a range of 7 km and 11 km. So, the homemade missiles of this type were enhanced, and their range increased to 18 km. With these missiles, the Armenian Armed Forces inflicted numerous strikes on the settlements of Azerbaijan, during which civilians were killed and great damage to infrastructure was caused," the official added.

News.Az