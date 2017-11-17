Armenians violate ceasefire 117 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 117 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az