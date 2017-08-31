Armenians violate ceasefire 140 times a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 140 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports that Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

