Armenians violate ceasefire 96 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 96 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili, Jafarli and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

