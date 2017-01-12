Armenians violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 35 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have 35 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on January 12.

Armenian armed units stationed in Azatamut village of Armenia’s Ijevan district and Doveh village of Noyemberyan district shelled the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Kamarli, Jafarli villages of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions located in Alibayli village of Tovuz district came under fire from the Armenian positions located in Aygepar village of Berd district.

Positions of the Azerbaijani army also underwent fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenia-occupied Goyarkh village of Terter district, Shirvanli village of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Horadiz village of Fuzuli district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

