Armenia’s aggregate state debt grows 14.3%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s aggregate state debt amounted to $6.774.6 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 14% or $832.5 million from the previous year, the National Statis

It said also that the state debt increased by $343.9 million at the end of December when compared to the previous month, Arka reports.

According to NSS, the country’s external state debt at the end of 2017 stood at $5.494.9 billion, having increased by 14.3% or $689.3 million from the year before.

Of that amount about $4.893.3 billion were the Armenian government's debt (an increase of $592.4 million), and some $601.5 million were owed by the Central Bank' (an increase of $96.5 million).

Armenia's domestic debt at the end of December 2017 amounted to the equivalent of $1.279.6 billion, an increase of $143.2 million. About $1.115.5 billion were owed to holders of government bonds, some $155.1 million were owed to holders of Armenian government’s USD-denominated bonds and $9 million were owed as government guarantees.

News.Az

News.Az