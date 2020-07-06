Armenia’s COVID-19 cases near 29,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 330 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,936, the country’s healthcare ministry said on Monday.

Seven people have died in Armenia in one day, raising the death toll to 491.

The number of active cases stands at 11,984. The total number of recoveries has reached 16,302.

News.Az