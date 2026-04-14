Qatar, Saudi Arabia push to consolidate US-Iran truce

According to a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the two officials discussed the latest regional developments, including issues related to the ongoing fragile truce between the United States and Iran, and emphasized the need to “consolidate it in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The ministry said both sides agreed during the call on the importance of strengthening coordination and intensifying joint efforts to prevent further escalation.

They also stressed the need to address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue.

The statement added that the goal of such efforts should be to reach a final agreement that would ensure lasting peace and long-term stability in the region.