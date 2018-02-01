Armenia’s government no longer wishes to work openly and transparently

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Government on Thursday adopted a decision which largely violates the precepts for transparency and openness in the Cabinet’s activities, epress.am rep

After the decision is put into force, Government hearings will be held behind closed doors and no hearing records will be released to the public; what’s more, ministers will not be allowed to publish any information about the topics and matters discussed at the hearing. The aforementioned restrictions can somehow be alleviated only by the Prime Minister’s permission.

Note, the limitations are included in the most widely discussed provision of the law on the government’s structure and activities. Participants of the public discussion on the E-draft website have been expressing their resentment at the authorities apparent intention to largely reduce transparency and accountability in the Cabinet’s work.

Government representatives, however, have been quick to ensure the annoyed commenters that “the Prime Minister will make sure that the public regularly receives information about the Government’s activities.”

“Why are turning the ministers into puppets? Where did the [ruling] Republican Party’s proclaimed democracy go? You’re trying to limit our right to information; does the Government plan to engage in behind-the-curtain activities?” one of the participants of the discussion argued.

By the current law, nearly all Government hearings are held openly, with the exception of those which concern state, administrative, or top secret matters. The Government’s press service also publishes summarizing reports after each hearing on the issues discussed by the Cabinet.

Recall, in upcoming April, Armenia will shift to a parliamentary mode of governance, which entails an increase in the Prime Minister’s power and role. The widely shared opinion in the country is that the ruling Republican Party of Armenia will undoubtedly elect current president and RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan for the position.

