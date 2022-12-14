Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes, Azerbaijan says
Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.
“Today, as a result of Armenia-planted landmine explosion in Kalbajar, 4 civilian workers were severely injured. Moreover, 1 ensign died and 3 soldiers were wounded. The number of mine victims since the end of 2020-war reached 278. Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes,” the ministry stated.