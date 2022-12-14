Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes, Azerbaijan says

Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes, Azerbaijan says

Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Today, as a result of Armenia-planted landmine explosion in Kalbajar, 4 civilian workers were severely injured. Moreover, 1 ensign died and 3 soldiers were wounded. The number of mine victims since the end of 2020-war reached 278. Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes,” the ministry stated.  

