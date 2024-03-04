Armenia's landmine terror against Azerbaijan continues - MP Javid Osmanov

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia's landmine terror against Azerbaijan continues," Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told News.az.

Mr Osmanov said that the continuation of landmine terror shows that Armenia obstacle to peace and opposes the peace agenda proposed by Azerbaijan: “This is a manifestation of the fact that the international community does not put any serious pressure on Armenia. Until today, no sanctions and resolutions have been adopted against Armenia. This is a very unfortunate situation."

Azerbaijani MP stressed that there are double standards in the world, and Azerbaijan is the country most exposed to these standards: “Official Baku pursues an independent policy and wants peace in the region. It is very unfortunate that from November 2020 until today, 346 Azerbaijani citizens lost their lives or were injured due to a landmine explosion. Against the background of all this, Armenia is not under any pressure from the international community. Since Armenia has not been punished, it continues the landmine terror and does not provide Azerbaijan with landmine maps. By presenting false maps to Azerbaijan, Armenia pretends to have given the maps and misleads the world community. The international community's turning a blind eye to what is happening is a manifestation of double standards.”

News.Az