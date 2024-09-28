Armenia’s militarization threatens peace, Azerbaijani FM tells German counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s rapid armament poses a threat to the peace agenda, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remarks during a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the margins of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az The meeting saw discussions on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany and the post-conflict situation in the region.Minister Bayramov provided an update on Azerbaijan's preparations for hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).Emphasizing the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories, as well as the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Minister Bayramov underlined that the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan embedded in the Armenian constitution, legislative documents, as well as the rapid armament of this country, pose a threat to the peace agenda.

News.Az