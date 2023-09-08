Armenia’s military provocations do not serve peace in region: Azerbaijani FM tells EU’s Borrell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the EU Commission Joseph Borrell, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the phone conversation, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU no, the current situation in the region as well as the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov brought to the attention of his interlocutor the position of Azerbaijan regarding the latest situation in the region. He underlined that the ongoing military-political provocations of Armenia, statements against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan do not serve peace and stability in the region. He underscored the importance of preventing these provocations by Armenia.

FM Bayramov provided detailed information about Armenia's illegal use of the Lachin road for military and other purposes that has continued for almost two and a half years, noting that its baseless allegations of a “humanitarian situation in the region” are political manipulation.

Despite the agreement reached on the simultaneous transportation of goods along the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, the Azerbaijani FM pointed out that the violation of these agreements and the obstacles created in relation to transportation once again prove this.

Bayramov emphasized that the Armenian armed forces, which have not yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories and are directly supported by Armenia, are the main source of threat in the region.

During the telephone conversation, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az