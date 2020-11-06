Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s military unit in Aghdere paralyzed: Azerbaijani MoD

There are serious shortcomings in the supply of the 10th mountain rifle division and the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the 1st Combined Arms Army of the Armenian armed forces in Aghdere, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Thus, the units lack food, military property, ammunition, and fuel.

During the battles in the Aghdere direction of the front, the Armenian troops, who suffered heavy losses on military personnel and combat vehicles, are unable to compensate for these losses.

In addition, communication between the military units and the command has been cut off, and there have been problems in the control of the units.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

