Armenia's refusal to hand over maps of minefields - problem of the OSCE MG: Russian expert

Maps of minefields exist, just the Armenian side does not provide them to hinder the post-war reconstruction of the region, which came under Azerbaijani control, Igor Korotchenko, the editor-in-chief of the Russian magazine National Defense, military expert, told News.Az.



"This is a special destructive policy of official Yerevan and is not done in the spirit of good neighborly relations. This is a humanitarian problem, because not only Russian peacekeepers, but servicemen and citizens of Azerbaijan are hit and killed by Armenian mines. Therefore, the sooner Yerevan closes this issue, the better. But we cannot count on Armenia's goodwill," he said.



He noted that pressure from the international community is important and obligatory in this matter.



"By the way, this is a problem of the OSCE MG and its co-chairs. This is what they have to do. Not to reincarnate the mythical "NKR" which never existed and never will exist, but to put pressure on Armenia to hand over the maps of minefields. Because Armenia itself does not want to solve this issue and will not do so," he concluded.

