Arrested deputy head of Armenian Ministry of Health dismissed from his post

The Deputy head of the Armenian Ministry of Health, Arsen Davtyan, was dismissed from his post. A relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The official was detained by officers of the National Security Service on March 30. He is suspected of receiving a bribe from a hospital director.

On April 3, the court arrested him for two months, Novosti-Armenia reports.

Recall, Arsen Davtyan worked as a deputy minister since last May.

