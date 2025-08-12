Arrests made in Brad Pitt home burglary case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police have arrested four alleged members of a burglary crew linked to a string of break-ins in wealthy Los Angeles neighborhoods, including the June ransacking of actor Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home.

LAPD sources said the suspects were not specifically targeting Pitt, who was away promoting his film F1 at the time, but rather affluent areas in general. The crew allegedly jumped a fence and entered the property through a broken front window, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The arrests were made in connection with another burglary, and the case is being referred to the district attorney for possible charges. Authorities have not disclosed what was taken from Pitt’s residence.

